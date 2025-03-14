Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger meets with Zelenskyy: she discusses support for just peace. PHOTO
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her first visit to Ukraine in her new post and expressed support for efforts to achieve a just peace.
She reported this in X, Censor.NET informs.
"I had the honour to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I underlined Austria's strong support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which would be backed by the support of the international community. It is Russia that has to stop its war of aggression," said Meinl-Reisinger.
The Austrian foreign minister also posted a photo of the meeting, confirming Austria's intention to continue supporting Ukraine in its quest for peace.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password