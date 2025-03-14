ENG
News Photo Meeting between Meinl-Reisinger and Zelenskyy
Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger meets with Zelenskyy: she discusses support for just peace. PHOTO

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her first visit to Ukraine in her new post and expressed support for efforts to achieve a just peace.

She reported this in X, Censor.NET informs.

"I had the honour to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I underlined Austria's strong support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which would be backed by the support of the international community. It is Russia that has to stop its war of aggression," said Meinl-Reisinger.

The Austrian foreign minister also posted a photo of the meeting, confirming Austria's intention to continue supporting Ukraine in its quest for peace.

Read more: Austria allocates €10 million in aid to Ukraine, of which €5 million will be spent on energy restoration

