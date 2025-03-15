At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones: there are victims. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 March, Russian invaders once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

In Odesa, a private residential building was partially destroyed and a car damaged. In the suburbs of Odesa, the roof, windows and doors of a private enterprise building were damaged.

A 61-year-old woman was injured in Odesa. She sustained facial injuries from glass fragments caused by the blast wave. She was hospitalised.

Also, as a result of the first attack on Chornomorsk, a 53-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to a medical facility in moderate condition. Doctors are providing the wounded with all the necessary assistance.

"As of this morning, gas, water and heat supply in Chornomorsk is in normal operation. Also, thanks to the prompt work of power engineers, electricity supply has been restored. The work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attacks is ongoing," said Kiper.

See more: Sybiha: Russian strike on Odesa port shows how close this war is to Syria and other countries









