Strike on Kryvyi Rih: 14 people injured, including two children. PHOTO

At night, the rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih was completed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

A one-storey building of an entertainment centre in the town was destroyed by a rocket attack. Infrastructure, more than a dozen apartment buildings and 10 private houses, 2 educational and sports institutions were damaged. Shops, a pharmacy, a beauty salon, a coffee shop, and a car were damaged.

Fourteen people were injured, including two children.

On the evening of 14 March, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit a residential area of the city.

See more: Ruscists launch missile strike on residential neighborhood in Kryvyi Rih, injuring 12 people, including two children, damaging homes and businesses. PHOTOS (updated)





