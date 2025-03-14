Ruscists launch missile strike on residential neighborhood in Kryvyi Rih, injuring 12 people, including two children, damaging homes and businesses. PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of 14 March, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The number of victims increased to 12, including two children.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Kryvyi Rih is under missile attack. The enemy has once again launched a treacherous strike on the center of a residential area. Yet another proof that the Russians are waging war against the civilian population. Emergency services are already on-site. The aftermath is being assessed. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given, as there is a possibility of repeated strikes," wrote Lysak.

The official later reported that four people were injured in the attack.

"Preliminary, there are four injured in Kryvyi Rih. All are in moderate condition. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," wrote the head of the RMA

Updated information

At 9:30 p.m., the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Lysak, said that the number of injured had increased to 8.

"According to the latest data, there are 8 wounded in Kryvyi Rih. Five of them are hospitalized. Their condition is of moderate severity. The number of victims is constantly increasing," he wrote.

Also, as a result of the enemy attack, 3 apartment buildings were damaged. Business facilities have been destroyed. City communications are damaged.

The fires caused by the enemy attack have been extinguished.

The inspection of the territory is ongoing

Updated information

At 10:06 p.m., Lysak reported that the number of injured increased to 11.

"Six people injured in the attack on Kryvyi Rih are hospitalized. They have head injuries, bruises, and cut wounds. In total, there are 11 victims," the official said.

As a result of the Russian attack, four apartment buildings and an equal number of private houses were damaged in the city.

Updated information

At 10:43 p.m. Lysak reported that the number of injured increased to 12. There are two children among the victims. They are boys aged 2 and 15.

Earlier, explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih.

See more: Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 12 March: 4 employees of the Pension Fund are wounded. PHOTOS