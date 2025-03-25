ENG
Shelling of the Nikopol district
Ruscists hit Nikopol district: multi-storey building and cars are damaged. PHOTO

The night before and at night on 25 March 2025, Russian troops continued to attack the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The aggressor fired from "Grad" multiple rocket launchers and artillery, as well as launched kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Nikopol, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities were under attack.

A multi-storey building and 2 cars were damaged. No people were injured.

Consequences of the attack on Nikopol region on 25 March 2025
"Air defence forces were working in the region. They destroyed five enemy drones," the head of the region added.

Nikopol (670) Dnipropetrovska region (1295) Nikopolskyy district (135)
