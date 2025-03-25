Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired on 6 settlements, civilian was wounded. PHOTOS

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 10 times at localities in Donetsk region. The cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk and the villages of Rai Oleksandrivka, Serhiivka and Tykhonivka came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

On 24 March, at 12:00, Russian troops shelled the northern part of Pokrovsk. The shelling damaged 2 private houses, one of which started a fire. There was no information on casualties.

Also yesterday the Pokrovsk district police department received a report that on 23.03.2025 around 13:00 there was an enemy shelling of the central part of the city by an FPV drone, as a result of which a local resident, born in 1962, was wounded. The woman was taken to hospital with MBI, acubarotrauma, multiple gunshot shrapnel wounds of the head, face, lower and upper limbs and anterior abdominal wall.

A house was destroyed in Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community, and 7 others were damaged.

In Serhiivka, Pokrovsk district, two private houses were damaged by a "Molniya-2" UAV strike.

Kramatorsk district

Occupiers attacked Lyman from a "Molniya-2" UAV - wounded a civilian, damaged a private house, a car, and a power line.

russia dropped four "FAB-250" bombs on the Mykolaiv community. A house was destroyed in Zarichne. A house was destroyed in Tykhonivka of the Mykolaiv community, 6 more were damaged, and a power line was also damaged. An administrative building and outbuildings were damaged in Rai Oleksandrivka.

Bakhmut district

Five houses were damaged in Siversk.

