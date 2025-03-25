They tried to cross border with Transnistria for $7000: four offenders detained in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTO

In the Rozdilnyanskyi district of the Odesa region, border guards detained four men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Transnistria.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, a patrol was sent to intercept the offenders, but the men began to run away and did not respond to requests to stop. Only after warning shots and the use of a sniffer dog did the draft dodgers stop.

It turned out that each of the detainees had to pay USD 7,000 for the route through the crypto wallet of the administrator of one of the telegram channels, with a mandatory prepayment of USD 750. For this money, the organiser was supposed to pave a "safe" way across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border online.

The detainees were residents of Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Administrative reports were drawn up against them under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences ("Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine"), and the cases were referred to court.

