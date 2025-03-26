ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 907,220 people (+1280 per day), 10,430 tanks, 25,207 artillery systems, 21,685 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 907,220 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.03.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 907220 (+1280) people,

tanks - 10430 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 21685 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 25207 (+17) units,

MLRS - 1341 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 30818 (+59),

cruise missiles - 3121 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 41901 (+77) units,

special equipment - 3786 (+1)

Russian losses in Ukraine

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

