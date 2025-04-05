Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed three people, wounded one more. PHOTOS

Over the last day, 3,618 hostile attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector of the Donetsk region. 13 localities came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

Russia dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Pokrovsk, destroying a nine-story building. In Bilytske, an enemy drone damaged 2 private houses. A private house was damaged in Serhiivka, Udachne district.

The occupiers shelled Rodynske with artillery, killing a man and destroying a private house.

A man was injured in Myrne, Hrodivka district, as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Kramatorsk district

Two civilians were killed in Zarichne as a result of a Russian attack.

In Kostiantynivka, an FPV drone hit a private house, damaging two civilian cars. Russians shelled Bilokuzmynivka with artillery, damaging 8 private houses.

Russian troops launched a FAB-250 bomb at Droysheve, destroying 14 private houses and a car. Infrastructure facilities were damaged in Shchurove and Viroliubivka.

In Tikhonivka, Mykolaiv district, 8 houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

Volnovakha district

A private house in Yalta of the Komar district was damaged.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

