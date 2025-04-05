At night, occupiers massively attacked the settlements of Derhachi district in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of the day on 5 April, the enemy has launched a massive attack on the settlements of Dergachiv district, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Derhachi CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko.

Around 1:50 a.m., at least three strikes from an unidentified type of weapon on Kozacha Lopan damaged 3 private houses in the village.

At around 5:40, the Russians struck Slatyn with three multiple rocket launchers. One of the strikes hit a dense residential area, and at least 12 houses and outbuildings were damaged to varying degrees. The other two strikes hit an open area outside the settlement.

Read more: 616 children killed and over 1,863 injured in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression









