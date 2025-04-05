At night, occupiers massively attacked the settlements of Derhachi district in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Since the beginning of the day on 5 April, the enemy has launched a massive attack on the settlements of Dergachiv district, Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Derhachi CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko.
Around 1:50 a.m., at least three strikes from an unidentified type of weapon on Kozacha Lopan damaged 3 private houses in the village.
At around 5:40, the Russians struck Slatyn with three multiple rocket launchers. One of the strikes hit a dense residential area, and at least 12 houses and outbuildings were damaged to varying degrees. The other two strikes hit an open area outside the settlement.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password