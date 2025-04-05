Another 45 Ukrainians returned from temporarily occupied territory, oldest is 93 years old - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Thanks to the coordinated work of the Ombudsman's Office, government agencies, humanitarian organisations and international partners, 45 Ukrainian citizens were safely returned from the TOT, as well as from the territories of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

For many of them, this was the only way to avoid the danger of rights restrictions, insufficient access to medical care, pressure and risk to life from the occupation administrations.

Among the evacuees were people who needed special conditions for safe movement:

citizens with limited mobility and serious illnesses. They were physically unable to leave the TOT on their own.

10 people needed emergency treatment and had severe chronic diseases;

evacuation was organised for 23 people using specialised transport and medical support.

The overwhelming majority of returnees are elderly people.

The oldest citizen was 93 years old. In addition, we returned Ukrainians who needed legal support and accompaniment because they had lost their personal documents and were unable to cross the border on their own.





















"I would like to note that some Ukrainians who are already on the territory controlled by Ukraine have been persecuted by the occupation administrations. In particular, a family whose father was abducted by the occupiers and tortured, as a result of which he died," Lubinets said.

That is why leaving the TOT is an escape from systemic pressure, threats to the life and health of civilians. I would like to emphasise that the Ombudsman's Office, in cooperation with government agencies, humanitarian organisations and international partners, ensures coordination of evacuation measures, legal support and assistance to citizens who find themselves under occupation.

Lubinets called this an example of such cooperation - the implementation of a joint project with the International Charitable Foundation Caritas Ukraine, under which 148 people received assistance from the beginning of February to April 2025. These are children, adults and the elderly. They received financial support, travel, legal advice and psychological assistance.

"I am grateful to everyone who is involved in this important work! I urge our partners to continue to join forces to protect every citizen of Ukraine!" the Ombudsman called.

Where to go if you or your family members need assistance in leaving TOT