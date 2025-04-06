ENG
Shelling of Kupiansk
Consequences of enemy attack on Kupiansk: two injured, private and multi-storey buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 6 April, Russian aircraft dropped bombs on residential areas of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and fires.

The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured: A 67-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman.

As a result of an aerial bomb hitting a 9-storey building, 6 balconies and 4 apartments of the residential building, with a total area of 100 sq.m., caught fire. At another address, a residential building and outbuildings on the area of 200 sq.m. were on fire. Private and multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged.

Also read: Three days of mourning declared in Kharkiv region for victims of Russian attack on Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih

The attack on Kup'янськ 6 квітня

It is noted that rescuers and medics of the State Emergency Service were involved in the aftermath of the massive air strike.

See also: Russia is increasingly using Molniya UAVs behind enemy lines: the moment of the drone attack in Kharkiv region. VIDEO.

The attack on Kup'янськ 6 квітня
The attack on Kup'янськ 6 квітня
The attack on Kup'янськ 6 квітня
The attack on Kup'янськ 6 квітня

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 6 April 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a multiple rocket launcher.

