Enemy conducted air strike on Krasnopillia community: there is destruction of civilian infrastructure. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Russian troops carried out an air strike on one of the settlements of the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, 2 private households caught fire and were partially destroyed as a result of the attack.
The SES units promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.
Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
