Russians claim to have captured Basivka in Sumy region: SBGS denies it. MAP

Russians are spreading lies about the seizure of the village of Basivka in the Sumy region. The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, said that the village is not under the control of the occupiers.

This was reported by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, Censor.NET reports.

On 6 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the occupiers had allegedly seized the border village of Basivka in the Sumy region.

The CSC denied the fake of Russian propaganda.

"The village is not under enemy control. The occupiers are attempting to storm the village in small groups, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces are effectively destroying them. Fighting continues in the village itself," noted the Centre for Strategic Communications.

"Russian groups are currently present in Basivka, but the village is not under their control," the CSC quoted SBGS spokesman Demchenko as saying.