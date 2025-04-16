Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: there are destructions in Kamianske (updated). PHOTOS

The day before, air defence forces were working in the Dnipropetrovsk region until late in the evening. They shot down 7 drones that the aggressor had sent to the region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the UAV attack caused damage to the territory of a private enterprise in Kamianske. Two fires broke out. 10 cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

"Two men, aged 39 and 48, were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

It is also noted that the aggressor terrorized Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery.

A private house, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged.







The Russian army struck Novopavlivska community in Synelnykivka district with GABs

10 private houses, shops and infrastructure were damaged, and a power line was hit.

As the State Emergency Service later clarified, rescuers eliminated the consequences of the Russian attack.

"On the night of 15 April, the enemy attacked the city of Kamianske with drones. Two men were injured. The shelling caused several fires and destruction on the territory of a private enterprise. 10 cars and a gas pipeline were damaged. The fires have been extinguished," the statement said.












