They destroyed power facilities and vehicles of AFU on order of Russia: two groups of arsonists detained in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police exposed two subversive groups that carried out arson attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv on the instructions of Russian special services.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators acted on the orders of Russian supervisors. Their targets were Ukrzaliznytsia's energy facilities, which ensure the movement of military echelons, as well as vehicles of mobile fire groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two IDPs from Chasiv Yar, aged 19 and 21, were detained in Kyiv. They set fire to two Defence Forces pick-up trucks and were detained at the scene.

In Kharkiv, three more people were detained - two railway college students and their 15-year-old friend. They set fire to 24 relay cabinets on railway lines and planned sabotage in Vinnytsia. They were also detained before committing new crimes.

The defendants were served suspicion notices for:

p. 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sabotage under martial law;

p. 1, Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The criminals face life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing.

