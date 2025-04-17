Day in Kharkiv region: 17 people were injured in Russian attacks, houses and cars burned. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked Izium, Bohodukhiv, and Kupiansk districts with drones, rockets, and MLRS

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Izium district

On the evening of 16 April, the occupiers attacked the town of Izium twice. First, they struck with a missile, and then with "Shaheds".

Three private houses burned down as a result of a Shahed UAV attack. A 66-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The shelling (preliminary rocket) also damaged 6 private houses, two outbuildings, and a car in the town. 6 people were injured: A 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 7-year-old child, a 55-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

In the village of Pimonivka, a 15-square-metre outbuilding and 8 cubic metres of firewood burned as a result of a Shahed UAV attack. A private house and two outbuildings were damaged.

As a result of a hit (type of weapon is being established) to a car in the village of Oskil, 10 people were injured.

Bohodukhiv district

A private house, a garage, and a car were damaged as a result of shelling by 4 FPV drones in Tymofiivka village.

Kupiansk district

The enemy attacked Kupiansk with FPV drones. One of the drones hit the ground near an inactive petrol station, while the second FPV drone fell to the ground and did not detonate.

The Russians shelled the village of Monachynivka twice in one day. In both cases, houses were damaged.

