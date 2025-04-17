112th Territorial Defense Brigade receives over 1,800 drones from Kyiv community – Klytschko. PHOTO

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko handed over more than 1,800 drones from Kyiv residents to the defenders. The assistance was given to the soldiers of Kyiv’s 112th Territorial Defense Brigade.

Klytschko said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv continues to support the military. Сity’s community handed over 1,800 UAVs to the fighters of the 112th Kyiv Territorial Defense Brigade. These include 150 Mavic 3E drones, 220 Mavic 3 PRO drones, and 1,500 multirotor systems of various types, including FPV drones," Klytschko said.

He noted that in February, the Kyiv community had already handed over 150 Mavic 3E and 20 Mavic 3T drones to the 112th Brigade.

"Since the beginning of 2025, UAH 200 million has been allocated from the city budget to equip this brigade. We will continue to help the military, constantly looking for any opportunities to do so," Klytschko stressed.

As reported, this year the Kyiv City Council has already allocated more than UAH 5.5 billion to support the defence and security forces. It was also reported that last year, the capital allocated the largest amount of UAH 10 billion among all regions to support the defenders.