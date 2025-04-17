ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kupiansk
1 182 0

Russians dropped aerial bomb on house in Kupiansk, one person was injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 17 April, at around 4:35 p.m., the Russian armed forces once again conducted an air strike on the city of Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The Russians hit a nine-storey residential building. The explosion also damaged at least 10 other apartment buildings in the same residential area.

A 72-year-old woman was wounded. Information about other victims is being clarified.

It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used an ODAB-1500, a fuel-air-explosive bomb

.Consequences of the Russian shelling of Kup'янська

A house in Kup damaged by Russian shelling'янську

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Kharkivska region (496) Kup'yanskyy district (120) Kup'yansk (387) war in Ukraine (2417)
