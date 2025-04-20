Day in Donetsk region: two people killed and five wounded, Russians attacked four districts. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region as of the morning of 20 April, Censor.NET reports.
Volnovakha district
In Piddubne, Komar district, 2 people were injured and 15 houses were damaged.
Pokrovsk district
One building was damaged in Myrnohrad, and another in Pokrovsk.
Kramatorsk district
A house was damaged in Kramatorsk. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were killed and 3 injured, 17 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, 3 non-residential buildings, 3 warehouses, 4 power lines were damaged
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 10 houses were damaged.
It is noted that in total, the Russians fired 18 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the past day. 62 people were evacuated from the front line, including 6 children.
