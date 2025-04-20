14 combat engagements took place in Lyman sector, in Pokrovsk sector our troops stopped 39 enemy assault actions - General Staff. MAP

In total, 127 combat engagements were recorded in the frontline yesterday, 19 April 2025.

Strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 103 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 170 UAVs, and used 2,781 kamikaze drones to destroy them. The enemy also made 5,912 artillery attacks, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Ryasne, Velykyi Prykil, Stepok, Miropilske in the Sumy region; Zelenne Pole in the Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske and Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three UAV control points, two air defence facilities, five missile forces and artillery facilities of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 950 people. Ukrainian servicemen also neutralised a tank, five armoured combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, 64 operational and tactical UAVs, 112 vehicles and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made two vain attempts to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkivka.

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Petropavlivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, 14 firefights took place in the Lyman sector. The enemy attempted to advance near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Yampolivka, as well as in the directions of Torske, Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 18 times in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne and in the direction of Diliivka yesterday.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 39 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin and Lysivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Bohdanivka, Troitske, Novotoretske, Svyrydonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka," the report says.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 militants' attacks in the areas of Pryvilne, Novosilka and Kostiantynivske.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovia sectors.

Situation in the North

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops repelled 20 militants' attacks yesterday, the enemy also launched 15 air strikes, using 25 anti-aircraft gunships, and fired 356 times, eight of which were from multiple rocket launchers," the General Staff said.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.