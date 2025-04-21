Night in Dnipropetrovsk oblast: Enterprise in Pavlohrad was on fire due to shelling. Enemy hit Novopavlivska community with GABs. PHOTO

On the night of Monday, 21 April 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, as a result of the attack, dry grass and an outbuilding caught fire in the Pidhorodnenska community of Dniprovskyi district. A country house was damaged.







According to the RMA, a fire broke out at a food processing plant in Pavlohrad.

It is also noted that the aggressor struck the Mezhivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district with an FPV drone. The infrastructure was damaged.

Read more: Russian troops launch missile strikes on Pavlohrad: 2 industrial enterprises damaged

"They hit the Novopavlivska community with GABs. The consequences are being investigated. The enemy shelled Marhanets in Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Preliminary, people were not injured," the RMA added.