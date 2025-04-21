Day in Kharkiv region: at night enemy attacked Kupyansk district, during day it hit high-rise building in Kivsharivka. PHOTOS

Russian invaders struck Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region yesterday, setting houses on fire and damaging a truck and a crane.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

At dawn on 21 April, the Russians shelled Kupyansk three times with multiple rocket launchers. A garage and a car, and the roofs of private houses were on fire.

On the afternoon of 20 April, the enemy struck a residential high-rise building in the village of Kivsharivka. A fire broke out, 36 apartments over an area of 1600 square metres were on fire.

"No one was living in the house at the moment. There are no casualties or injuries. A fire and rescue unit and a medical team of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

