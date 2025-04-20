OSGT "Khortytsia" on "Easter truce": There are clashes in Pokrovsk, Kupianske, and Toretsk directions

As of this morning, the Russian military continues to conduct hostilities, in particular in the Kupiansk direction, the situation is tense.

The spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov said this on Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation remains tense. There are still clashes in several areas: in Pokrovske, Kupiansk, and Toretske. Therefore, we cannot say that the situation has changed in any way yet," Trehubov described the events at the front as of the morning of April 20.

"This is not the first and not the 101st ceasefire declaration by Russia, which they have never adhered to. Let me remind you that during the ATO/JFO, we also had a permanent ceasefire. The ceasefire stopped with interruptions of about thirty seconds each time. Let's be honest, we do not watch, we do not observe, we are not interested in watching the statements of Russian politicians," he added.

According to Tregubov, over the past week in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army has conducted most of the assaults in the Kupiansk direction. There, the Russians are trying to expand their bridgehead across the Oskil River, go to Borova, and support Kupiansk from the north.

"The situation there is tense. Our troops are repelling Russian attacks, Russian assaults. But the northern area of our area of responsibility has seen the most Russian activity, so to speak. In the Kharkiv direction, everything is stable in our area of responsibility. The Russians are trying to get through in the direction of Vovchansk every other day, but they are always rejected. But this is a situation that has been stable for over a year," the spokesman said.

The day before, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.