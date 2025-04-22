CNN shows Trump’s portrait presented by Putin for first time. PHOTO

CNN journalists talked to Russian artist Nikas Safronov, who created a portrait of US President Donald Trump. The painting was given as a gift from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in March by special envoy Steve Witkoff.

This was reported by CNN, Censor.NET reports.

The painting was delivered by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who in an interview with podcast host Tucker Carlson called it a "beautiful portrait" of a "leading Russian artist".

The portrait itself had never been shown publicly before.

According to Safronov, he was approached by "some people who said they wanted me to draw Trump as I see him".

The artist said that he did not know his customers at first, but suspected that they were people from the Kremlin.

The painting depicts Trump with his fist raised on the stage of his campaign rally in Pennsylvania immediately after the assassination attempt.

"When I started working on the portrait, I realized it could bring our countries closer together, so I decided not to take any money for it — I had a feeling what the painting was really meant for… It was important for me to show the blood, the scar, and his bravery during the assassination attempt. He didn’t break, he didn’t flinch — instead, he raised his hand to show that he stands united with America and will reclaim what he deserves," the artist said.

Later, Safronov added that Putin personally contacted him and said that the "flattering portrait" of Trump was an important step in improving relations between Russia and the United States.

