Border guards detain violator who tried to cross border hidden in truck’s sleeper cab. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Yahodyna, border guards found a man hiding in a truck.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, servicemen of the Volyn border guard detachment exposed an attempt to illegally cross the state border," the statement said.

What did the border guards find?

During the inspection of a truck leaving Ukraine through the Yahodyn checkpoint, inspectors found a hidden passenger, a citizen of Ukraine, in the sleeping compartment. The man intended to enter Poland outside the border control by hiding in the sleeping compartment.

The offender was a 48-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region.





The driver was a Polish citizen

The vehicle was driven by a citizen of the Republic of Poland.

His actions have signs of a criminal offence under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine), so the border guards reported the incident to the police.

An administrative report under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences was drawn up against the man for attempting to illegally cross the border. The decision in the case will be taken by the court.