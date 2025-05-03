ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Throughout day, occupiers attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses and cars were damaged, and fire broke out.. PHOTOS

During the day on Saturday, 3 May, Russian invaders attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy attacked with drones, artillery, MLRS and anti-aircraft guns.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Throughout the day, the enemy fired at Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka communities," the statement said.

Three private houses, four cars and infrastructure were damaged as a result of hostile shelling. The territory of the transport company was also damaged.

The occupiers also attacked the Synelnykove district, where the Velykomykhailivka and Novopavlivka communities were hit. The aggressor used Grad multiple rocket launchers and anti-aircraft guns. Four private homes and unused buildings were damaged by the shelling.

The invaders fired an FPV drone at the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district. A fire broke out and was extinguished.

It is noted that there were no fatalities or injuries.

