Deaths of military TCR and police officer in road accident in Poltava region: law enforcement driver is served suspicion notice. PHOTO
Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to a law enforcement officer who had caused a fatal road accident near the village of Machukhi, Poltava region, on 2 May 2025.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Bureau of Investigation.
According to preliminary data, he was driving a service car in the direction of Poltava. At the beginning of the descent, he drove into the oncoming lane to overtake and made a head-on collision with another car.
As a result of the accident, two passengers of the service car were killed - a law enforcement officer and a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another passenger, a civilian, was hospitalised in a serious condition and was unconscious. The driver of the other car was also injured.
The law enforcement officer was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules, which led to the death of several people.
The article provides for up to 10 years in prison.
The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a TCR serviceman and police officers who were transporting the detained man died in a road accident in Poltava region. The detainee is in intensive care.
