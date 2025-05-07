Consequences of massive drone attack by Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of massive enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

It is noted that on 6 May, between 21:55 and 22:20, Russian troops launched a massive UAV strike. Private houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

At one of the addresses, a residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out over an area of 50 square metres. The rescuers freed 2 people from the rubble and handed them over to paramedics. The fire has been extinguished and the search and rescue operation is underway. The number of victims is being established.

At another address, emergency responders extinguished a fire in 10 garages with a total area of 200 square metres. More than 10 cars were damaged.











SES psychologists helped 13 people, including 1 child. All emergency services are working on the ground.

