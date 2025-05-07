Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region with GABs: 8 people wounded, dozens of houses damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The invaders fired with GABs, kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the evening of 6 May, Russian troops fired on the Pokrovsk community of Synelnykivka district with GABs. Eight people were injured and hospitalised, two of them in serious condition.

12 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

The ruscists also attacked Nikopol district, namely Nikopol and the Pokrovsk community, using a kamikaze drone and artillery.

Information about the consequences of the shelling is currently being clarified.

See more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: buildings damaged, four people injured. PHOTOS





