Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones. Two people were wounded, one man is in serious condition (updated). PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the village of Bilenke was hit, injuring a 45-year-old man. A car was also damaged there.

"An enemy FPV drone also arrived in Malokaterinivka. Fortunately, there was no damage or casualties," the statement said.

Later, Fedorov clarified that two people were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack.

"An FPV drone hit a civilian car moving through the Zaporizhzhia district.

The injured spouses - a 57-year-old man in serious condition and a 55-year-old woman in moderate condition - were hospitalised. They are being provided with all necessary assistance," the statement said.