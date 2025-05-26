Ukraine to receive 1,500 more combat drones under international coalition – Latvian Defense Minister Spruds. PHOTOS

Ukraine will receive another 1,500 combat drones from Latvia.

This was reported by Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"An additional 1,500 combat drones are being sent to Ukraine from Latvia. Two Latvian companies, as part of the international drone production coalition, will deliver 12,000 drones in the first half of the year," the minister wrote.

Spruds did not specify the timeline for the delivery of the drones to Ukraine.

