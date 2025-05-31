Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured, houses, businesses and café were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 31 May, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with artillery and drones. They hit Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities.



A five-storey building, 2 utility companies and a car were damaged as a result of the enemy attacks.

According to the updated information, a 66-year-old man was also injured in the morning shelling of Nikopol. Thus, there are three victims in total. All are undergoing outpatient treatment.



In addition, another apartment building and a cafe were damaged in the town.



In the afternoon, the aggressor attacked Synelnykove district. He directed the anti-aircraft guns at the Novopavlivka community. The consequences are being clarified.





