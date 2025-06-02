Ruscists struck village of Khotyn in Sumy region with KABs, damaging hospital, church and houses. PHOTOS

On the morning of 2 June 2025, the Russian army struck the centre of the village of Khotyn , Sumy district, with three guided aerial bombs.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged - a medical and educational institution, a church, and about 20 private houses were hit by enemy fire.

Fortunately, people were not injured.









"This is yet another russian crime against civilians. We thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of the defence forces for deterring the enemy. We are working to eliminate the consequences," the head of the region said.