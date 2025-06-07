Consequences of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

The enemy made 574 attacks on 14 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

On 6 June, Russia-backed militants attacked 14 settlements in the region - 177 times with artillery and 3 times with MLRS, used 340 UAVs (mostly FPVs) and hit 54 times from aircraft. There were no casualties.

The enemy carried out 54 aerial attacks on Kamianske, Huliaipol, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Olhove, Bilohirsk, Poltava, and Malynivka. Also:

340 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka;

3 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Novodanilivka and Novodarivka;

177 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

