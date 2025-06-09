Security Service of Ukraine releases exclusive footage of POW swap. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On June 9, Ukraine carried out another prisoner exchange. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) released exclusive photos and videos from the event, capturing emotional moments of Ukrainian defenders returning home.

This exchange was the result of coordinated efforts by the Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters on Prisoner of War Affairs, and other authorized bodies executing the directives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

The President emphasized that Ukraine insists on the full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the recent meeting in Istanbul. According to him, the life of every Ukrainian is of utmost value, and the state continues to work tirelessly to bring every citizen held captive back home.

The Security Service of Ukraine also assured that the work to free Ukrainian soldiers continues daily and without interruption.

