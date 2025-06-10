Letter "Z" was carved out on Alley of Memory for Fallen Soldiers in Sumy: police are searching for perpetrators. PHOTO

In Sumy, unknown persons carved the letter "Z" on one of the banners placed on the Alley of Memory of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine on Independence Square.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, on Independence Square in Sumy, one of the banners on the Walk of Fame was damaged. The symbol "Z" appeared on the canvas - a sign of Russian aggression, which is a direct insult to the memory of our heroes who fought for the freedom of Ukraine," he said.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the time of its commission. The search for the person involved in the vandalism is ongoing.

Hryhorov said that he had appealed to the leadership of the Sumy Regional Police with a request to find the perpetrator as quickly as possible and bring him to justice.

"We have already given the relevant instructions to restore the damaged canvas and remove the traces of vandalism as soon as possible. We will not allow the memory of our heroes to be desecrated. Each such case is a pain for the whole society. But at the same time, it is also a reason to unite and stand even stronger for our country, for the truth and for those who gave their lives for it," he added.