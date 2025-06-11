Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: factory in Synelnykove district was damaged, and civilian infrastructure in Nikopol district was hit. PHOTOS

On the night of 11 June, the enemy attacked Nikopol and Synelnyk districts of Dnipropetrovska oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy fired a UAV at the Vasylkivka district in Synelnykivka district.

"A fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise. The building and agricultural equipment were destroyed," the statement said.

The Russian army hit the Velykomykhailivska community with a KAB. Residential buildings were damaged. No one was injured.

According to the JTF, the district centre, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities in the Nikopol region were under attack. The aggressor used artillery and kamikaze drones.















A multi-storey building was damaged. No one was killed or injured.

"According to the updated information, three private houses were damaged in Nikopol yesterday afternoon and another one was destroyed. A car was damaged," added Lysak.