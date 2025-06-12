Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: number of victims has risen to 14. PHOTOS
As of 7am, the number of victims of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv has increased.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.
"Enemy drones hit residential apartments, educational institutions, a store and other facilities in the Saltivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv," the statement said.
According to the SES, 14 people were injured, including 4 children.
Rescuers, police, medics and utilities are working. Firefighters extinguished the fires and helped evacuate residents. The victims are being provided with psychological support.
