Estonia delivers additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine. PHOTO

The Estonian Ministry of Defence has announced new supplies of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The agency announced this on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

"Estonia has delivered more artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Ukraine's security is European and transatlantic security. We must keep supporting Ukraine — so it can defend itself and achieve a just, lasting peace," they said.

Read more: Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur to visit Kyiv next Monday: new aid to Ukraine to be announced

