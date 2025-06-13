Estonia delivers additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine. PHOTO

The Estonian Ministry of Defence has announced new supplies of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The agency announced this on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

"Estonia has delivered more artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Ukraine's security is European and transatlantic security. We must keep supporting Ukraine — so it can defend itself and achieve a just, lasting peace," they said.

