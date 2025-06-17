ENG
In Odesa, enemy targeted inclusive centre and damaged kindergarten. PHOTOS

At dawn, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with drones, hitting the historic city centre.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov.

"It was our inclusive centre, our pride, a place where we worked with children with special needs. The place where cannisterapy was carried out. Fortunately, no one was injured here. The building of the kindergarten located nearby was also damaged," the statement said.

Significant destruction was recorded in the historical part of the city: houses were damaged, and fires were still being extinguished at some addresses. There has been no information about the deaths so far. All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims.

