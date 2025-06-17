Attack on Odesa: woman’s body found under rubble. PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 June, rescuers recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman from the rubble of a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"We are currently searching for another woman. We hope that rescuers will find her alive," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Russians destroyed residential buildings in the historic centre of Odesa, a kindergarten and an inclusive centre. The liquidation of the aftermath of the enemy attack is underway, and all authorised services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime of Russian terrorists against the civilian population of Odesa region.

