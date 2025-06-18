Largest underground steroid production facility in Ukraine has been exposed, - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers exposed Ukraine's largest clandestine production of anabolic steroids that were passed off as imported drugs for athletes.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the National Police, Andrii Nebytov, Censor.NET reports.

"In an ordinary apartment without any sanitary standards, underground 'pharmacists' were producing counterfeit steroids in their underwear. The drug was labelled as Malaysian, but such a company never existed in Malaysia, and chemicals of unknown origin were added to the composition," he said.

According to Nebytov, it was not just a clandestine workshop that was exposed, but an extensive distribution network was destroyed.

Currently, five members of the organised criminal group have already been served a notice of suspicion. They will be brought to court.

According to the National Police, this is the largest-scale clandestine production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine.

"In the course of simultaneous authorised searches in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv regions, police seized more than 20,000 packages of anabolic steroids, 3,000 ampoules with substances of unknown origin, special equipment for manufacturing, packaging and labelling of products, as well as more than UAH 37 million in various currencies," law enforcement officers said.

The National Police noted that this is the first suspicion in the history of Ukraine for the counterfeiting of steroids: police were able to prove that the drugs contained active ingredients that are considered medicines under the law.

The defendants face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

