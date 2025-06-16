941 searches conducted across Ukraine: National Police seize illegal weapons and ammunition. PHOTOS

To counter the illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition, and to block channels through which illegal arms reach the black market, police conducted 941 searches across Ukraine.

This was reported by the press center of the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the nationwide special operation, law enforcement officers seized 263 firearms, over 74 kilograms of explosives, and 61,674 rounds of various calibers.

The operation also documented 10 cases of illegal arms sales and uncovered several weapons caches. Among the seized items were grenade launchers, grenades, and various types of ammunition.

Read more: Russia will demand that Ukraine destroy Western weapons to end war - Russian Foreign Ministry





The suspects have been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They have already been served notices of suspicion under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives).

The article carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Special forces from the Patrol Police and Rapid Operational Response Unit, as well as canine units and explosive ordnance disposal teams, were involved in the operation.

Read also: More than 500 searches: operation against illegal weapons continues, - National Police. Photo report

















