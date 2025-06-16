Russia will demand that Ukraine get rid of Western weapons to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Moscow Times, this was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

According to him, the Western weapons provided to Ukraine pose a threat to the security of not only Russia, but also Western countries.

"All these surpluses must be destroyed. All international algorithms are known. They (the weapons) must be reduced and disposed of, and guaranteed," he said.

As an example, he cited the "Stinger" anti-aircraft missile systems handed over to the mujahideen in Afghanistan, which then had to be "brought under control".

"Even with this experience, the degree of recklessness of those politicians who continue to throw weapons into the market, knowing full well that black markets are literally bursting with weapons that are flowing to different parts of the world, including Europe, as a result of corruption schemes, is striking," Grushko said.

