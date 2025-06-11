If Ukraine does not compromise with Russia, it will lose even more territories - Medinskiy

The head of the Russian delegation to the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinskiy, said that if Kyiv does not compromise with Moscow, it will only lead to even greater territorial losses for Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the war is deepening the disagreements between Russia and Ukraine, so Moscow allegedly wants to end the conflict as soon as possible.

"Russia wants peace, but if Ukraine continues to be guided by the national interests of other countries, Moscow will be forced to react," the head of the Russian delegation emphasized.

At the same time, Putin's aide claims that Russia's current territory is "slightly smaller than the historical one," but that this is not forever.

Medynsky also said that it is "impossible to wage a long war" with Russia because, according to him, it wins in protracted conflicts, such as the 21-year war with Sweden.

Earlier, Putin's aide Vladimir Medinskiy called the war between Russia and Ukraine a "fratricidal" battle.