Emergency and restoration work has been completed at site of Russian shelling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, - SES. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, emergency and restoration work has been completed at the site of the Russian shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district after the Russian attack on the night of 23 June.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers have been working in shifts for almost 3 days. They dismantled and removed more than 1900 cubic metres of garbage and building structures.

In total, about 100 people and 29 units of rescue and engineering equipment were involved in the work.

Watch more: Search and rescue operations have been completed in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, - Klymenko. VIDEO

















Russian attack on Kyiv on 23 June

A Russian strike on a 5-storey building in the capital killed 9 people, including a child. Another 13 residents were injured, including a child. Emergency workers rescued 10 people, including 2 children and a pregnant woman.