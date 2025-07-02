IDP student from Luhansk was planning attacks by Russian Federation in the Cherkasy region, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence service has exposed another FSB agent in Cherkasy.

What is known about the traitor?

As noted, he was a 20-year-old student of a local university recruited by the enemy. On the orders of the occupiers, he was adjusting Russian missile and drone attacks in the region.

"According to the case file, the defendant used to live in Luhansk, but before the outbreak of full-scale war, he moved to Cherkasy and entered the university.

Subsequently, the student came to the attention of the Russian secret service when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels," the statement said.

What information did he pass on to the enemy?

After remote recruitment, the agent began to report to the enemy on the consequences of "arrivals": he looked for the places of impact and made reports with photos for his supervisor.

His next task was to search for the combat positions of the Defence Forces' radar stations.

The occupiers planned to use this intelligence to prepare Russian air attacks "bypassing" the Ukrainian air defence system.

The suspect also spied on the administrative building of the regional department of the National Police, trying to determine the level of protection of the outer perimeter of the sensitive facility.

SSU officers exposed the offender at the initial stage of his reconnaissance activities. During a search of his residence, the SSU seized a phone with a prepared "report" for the FSB.

The SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.