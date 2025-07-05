ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
527 0

Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs at night, four people were injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 5 July, the Dnipro region was once again attacked by drones. The defenders of the sky shot down 5 UAVs over the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

In the Dnipro district, three people were injured in the attack - two women and a man. Five country houses were damaged.

The Nikopol district suffered from attacks by both UAVs and artillery. The district centre, Myrovska, Marhanetska, Pokrovsk district were hit. A 43-year-old man was injured. He is undergoing outpatient treatment. Infrastructure, an agricultural enterprise, a private house, an outbuilding, a hairdresser's salon, and a car were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, the Russian army attacked the Mezhova and Slovianska district. The strike caused wheat to burn. A car was damaged.

