Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,037,460 personnel (+1,170 per day), 11,025 tanks, 30,395 artillery systems, and 22,995 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,037,460 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1037460 (+1170) people

tanks - 11025 (+3) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22995 (+2) units

artillery systems - 30395 (+49) units

MLRS - 1440 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1196 (+2) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 46164 (+284)

cruise missiles - 3491 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 55229 (+82)

special equipment - 3932 (+0)

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

